Earthquake today in Mizoram: Tremor felt 13km beneath earth's surface1 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 05:46 AM IST
The earthquake was felt 13 kilometres beneath the earth's surface.
The National Centre for Seismology has reported that, on September 7, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 occurred 50 kilometres east of Champhai. Around 12.55 in the morning on the night between September 6 and September 7, there was an earthquake. The earthquake was felt 13 kilometres beneath the earth's surface.