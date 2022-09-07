OPEN APP
Earthquake today in Mizoram: Tremor felt 13km beneath earth's surface
The National Centre for Seismology has reported that, on September 7, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 occurred 50 kilometres east of Champhai. Around 12.55 in the morning on the night between September 6 and September 7, there was an earthquake. The earthquake was felt 13 kilometres beneath the earth's surface.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 07-09-2022, 00:50:55 IST, Lat: 23.41 & Long: 93.82, Depth: 13 Km, Location: 50km E of Champhai, Mizoram, India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

The tremor was also felt in Tripura and Manipur.

(With agency inputs)

