Earthquake today in Mizoram: Tremor felt 13km beneath earth's surface

Earthquake today in Mizoram: Tremor felt 13km beneath earth's surface1 min read . 05:46 AM IST
The earthquake was felt 13 kilometres beneath the earth's surface.
The National Centre for Seismology has reported that, on September 7, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 occurred 50 kilometres east of Champhai. Around 12.55 in the morning on the night between September 6 and September 7, there was an earthquake. The earthquake was felt 13 kilometres beneath the earth's surface.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 07-09-2022, 00:50:55 IST, Lat: 23.41 & Long: 93.82, Depth: 13 Km, Location: 50km E of Champhai, Mizoram, India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.
The tremor was also felt in Tripura and Manipur.
(With agency inputs)
