Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake today: 4 magnitude quake hits Ladakh

Earthquake today: 4 magnitude quake hits Ladakh

Livemint

Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Ladakh on 20/05/2024 at 05:49:01 IST, with epicenter at 35.93 N, 73.95 E, 10 Km deep, as per NCS.

Earthquake today: Ladakh hit by 4 magnitude quake. (Representative Image)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit the Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 35.93 N and Longitude 73.95 E, at a depth of 10 kilometres, the NCS stated.

“EQ of M: 4.0, On: 20/05/2024 05:49:01 IST, Lat: 35.93 N, Long: 73.95 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh," NCS posted on X.

(With inputs from ANI)

