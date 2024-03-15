Earthquake today: Tremors of magnitude 3.1 jolt Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh

Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh at 1:48 pm today

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh around 1:48 pm on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said. There have been no reports of damage so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 15-03-2024, 13:48:02 IST, Lat: 24.01 & Long: 82.65, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, India," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

This is the second earthquake in Madhya Pradesh in two days. On March 13, a magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit Seoni in Madhya Pradesh around 8 pm. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 13-03-2024, 20:02:47 IST, Lat: 22.10 & Long: 79.53, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, India," National Centre for Seismology reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, Ukhrul in Manipur witnessed an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 around 7 am. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 15-03-2024, 06:56:09 IST, Lat: 24.76 & Long: 94.46, Depth: 90 Km ,Location: 19km S of Ukhrul, Manipur," the National Centre for Seismology said.

On Thursday, an earthquake occurred 58 km east-northeast of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati. The time of the earthquake was said to be around 8:43 pm. Later, tremors were felt in Tajikistan and Tokyo in Japan, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

In a post on X, the NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 14-03-2024, 20:44:38 IST, Lat: 37.20 & Long: 141.00, Depth: 68 Km ,Location: 208km NE of Tokyo, Japan." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Japan Meteorological Agency said a 5.8-magnitude jolt struck off the coast of the northeastern Fukushima region, home to the plant wrecked by a tsunami in 2011, on Friday (1514 GMT Thursday).

According to AFP news agency, the release of wastewater from Japan's stricken Fukushima nuclear plant was temporarily suspended on Friday following an earthquake.

"We have confirmed remotely that there were no abnormalities on ALPS treated water dilution/discharge facility, etc.," Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) said on X, formerly Twitter, referring to the water release process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

