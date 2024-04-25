Earthquake Today: Magnitude 3.2 quake hits Haryana's Sirsa

Earthquake Today: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter jolted Haryana's Sirsa region on Thursday, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data

The NCS stated that the epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 29.87 and Longitude 74.67, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 25-04-2024, 18:10:20 IST, Lat: 29.87 & Long: 74.67, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Sirsa, Haryana" the NCS shared in a post on X.

Earlier today, Pakistan authorities said an earthquake of 3.2-magnitude struck Karachi, Pakistan's largest metropolis, Wednesday night forcing people to rush out of their homes.

According to met department officials, the seismic activity originated from a depth of 12 kilometres and was felt notably in Quaidabad, Malir, Gadap and Saadi town areas all the outskirts where residents came running out of their homes.

Although no casualty has been reported from anywhere.

The tremor lasted for a few seconds and left a minor crack in the wall of a house in Bahria Town, one of the large residential societies.

