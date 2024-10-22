Earthquake today: Magnitude 3.8 quake hits Maharashtra’s Nanded, no damage or casualty reported

Earthquake today: A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck Nanded, Maharashtra on October 22 at 6:52 am, according to the National Center for Seismology. No damage or casualties have been reported.

Livemint
Updated22 Oct 2024, 09:10 AM IST
Earthquake today: A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit Nanded in Maharashtra early morning on October 22, as per the NCS
Earthquake today: A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit Nanded in Maharashtra early morning on October 22, as per the NCS(National Center for Seismology via X)

Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude of 3.8 struck Maharashtra's Nanded on today morning (October 22), according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the NCS said the quake occurred in Nanded district of Maharashtra at 06.52 am.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at 19.38° North latitude and 77.46° East longitude, with a depth of 5 km.

“EQ of M: 3.8, On: 22/10/2024 06:52:40 IST, Lat: 19.38 N, Long: 77.46 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nanded, Maharashtra,” the NCS posted on on X.

According to ANI, there are no reports of damage or casualties received, as yet.

 

This is a breaking story, and will be updated…

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 09:10 AM IST
Earthquake today: Magnitude 3.8 quake hits Maharashtra's Nanded, no damage or casualty reported

