Earthquake today: A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck Nanded, Maharashtra on October 22 at 6:52 am, according to the National Center for Seismology. No damage or casualties have been reported.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the NCS said the quake occurred in Nanded district of Maharashtra at 06.52 am.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at 19.38° North latitude and 77.46° East longitude, with a depth of 5 km.

“EQ of M: 3.8, On: 22/10/2024 06:52:40 IST, Lat: 19.38 N, Long: 77.46 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nanded, Maharashtra," the NCS posted on on X.

According to ANI, there are no reports of damage or casualties received, as yet.

