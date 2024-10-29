Earthquake today: A magnitude 4.1 quake was felt in the Bay of Bengal on October 29

Earthquake today: A magnitude 4.1 quake was felt in the Bay of Bengal on October 29

Livemint
Updated29 Oct 2024, 10:01 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 quake was felt in the Bay of Bengal today morning (October 29), according to data from the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the NCS said the quake occurred in Bay of Bengal at a depth of 16.1 km at 09.22 am.

“EQ of M: 4.1, On: 29/10/2024 09:22:34 IST, Lat: 12.27 N, Long: 87.87 E, Depth: 16.1 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal,” it stated.

This is a breaking story, updates coming…

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 10:01 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaEarthquake today: A magnitude 4.1 quake was felt in the Bay of Bengal on October 29

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    142.90
    10:12 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -4.2 (-2.86%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.75
    10:12 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    13.05 (7.07%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    179.30
    10:12 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -5.7 (-3.08%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.00
    10:12 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.97%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Pharma share price

    254.20
    10:04 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    7.8 (3.17%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    317.95
    10:03 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -27.75 (-8.03%)

    Ksb share price

    787.25
    10:02 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -44.65 (-5.37%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,499.95
    10:04 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -124.75 (-4.75%)

    KPIT Technologies share price

    1,318.45
    10:04 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -65.35 (-4.72%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    468.90
    10:04 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    37.25 (8.63%)

    Gillette India share price

    9,261.00
    10:04 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    708.1 (8.28%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.55
    10:04 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    12.85 (6.96%)

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    303.95
    10:04 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    16.45 (5.72%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.