Earthquake today: A magnitude 4.1 quake was felt in the Bay of Bengal on October 29

Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 quake was felt in the Bay of Bengal today morning (October 29), according to data from the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the NCS said the quake occurred in Bay of Bengal at a depth of 16.1 km at 09.22 am.

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 29/10/2024 09:22:34 IST, Lat: 12.27 N, Long: 87.87 E, Depth: 16.1 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," it stated.

