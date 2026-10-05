Earthquake Today: Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes Afghanistan

Kabul (Afghanistan), October 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan in the early hours of Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake struck at 01:57:24 IST at a depth of 220 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.9, On: 05/10/2026 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 36.602 N, Long: 71.084 E, Depth: 220 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

No casualties or damage to property have been reported so far.