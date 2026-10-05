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Earthquake Today: Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan in the early hours of Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

ANI
Published5 Oct 2026, 10:54 PM IST
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According to the NCS, the earthquake struck at 01:57:24 IST at a depth of 220 kilometres.
According to the NCS, the earthquake struck at 01:57:24 IST at a depth of 220 kilometres.
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Kabul (Afghanistan), October 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan in the early hours of Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake struck at 01:57:24 IST at a depth of 220 kilometres.

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"EQ of M: 4.9, On: 05/10/2026 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 36.602 N, Long: 71.084 E, Depth: 220 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2106847052265382343?s=20

No casualties or damage to property have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

Afghanistan
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