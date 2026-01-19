Earthquake Today: Magnitude 5.7 quake quake hits near Leh in Ladakh

A moderate but deep earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck near Leh in Ladakh on Monday morning, January 19, 2026, adding to a series of seismic events recorded across northern India and neighbouring Afghanistan over the past few days.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 11:51 am IST, with its epicentre located at 36.71°N latitude and 74.32°E longitude, at a depth of 171 kilometres. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Deep-focus quake recorded in Ladakh Seismologists noted that the Ladakh earthquake was a deep-focus event, which typically results in less surface damage compared with shallow tremors, as seismic energy dissipates over a greater distance before reaching populated areas.

However, the quake was widely felt in parts of the region due to its magnitude, prompting brief concern among residents.

Separate tremor hits north-western Kashmir In a separate development, a stronger earthquake of magnitude 6.0 was reported in north-western Kashmir later on Monday. The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said the tremor struck at a depth of 35 kilometres.

While details of damage were not immediately available, authorities continued to monitor aftershocks in the seismically sensitive zone.

Series of earthquakes recorded in Afghanistan Afghanistan also experienced multiple earthquakes over the weekend, underlining the heightened seismic activity in the region.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck the country on Sunday evening, January 18, at 20:30 IST, at a depth of 10 kilometres, the National Center for Seismology reported. In a post on X, the NCS said:

"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 18/01/2026 20:30:11 IST, Lat: 33.70 N, Long: 65.57 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan"

Earlier the same day, another tremor of magnitude 4.1 was recorded in Afghanistan at 07:05 IST, again at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres. The NCS stated:

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 18/01/2026 07:05:58 IST, Lat: 33.74 N, Long: 65.70 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Why shallow earthquakes are more dangerous Experts warn that shallow earthquakes are generally more destructive than deep ones, as seismic waves travel a shorter distance to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking. This increases the risk of structural damage and casualties, particularly in regions with vulnerable infrastructure.

Earlier, on January 15, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was also reported in the region at a depth of 96 kilometres. The NCS said in a post on X:

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 15/01/2026 13:08:48 IST, Lat: 36.36 N, Long: 71.28 E, Depth: 96 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Afghanistan’s high seismic vulnerability Afghanistan lies in one of the world’s most tectonically active regions, particularly around the Hindu Kush, and experiences frequent earthquakes. According to the Red Cross, the country’s vulnerability is linked to its position along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, with a major fault line running through several regions, including Herat.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan remains extremely vulnerable to natural disasters, including earthquakes, landslides and seasonal flooding. Repeated tremors compound the challenges faced by communities already weakened by decades of conflict and limited development, leaving them with little resilience to withstand successive shocks.