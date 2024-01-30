 Earthquake today: Magnitude of 3.4 hit Leh, Ladakh | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 29 2024 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.00 1.01%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,455.65 1.42%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 622.90 1.63%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.65 3.11%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,162.00 0.19%
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake today: Magnitude of 3.4 hit Leh, Ladakh
Back Back

Earthquake today: Magnitude of 3.4 hit Leh, Ladakh

 Livemint

An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale struck Leh, Ladakh at 05:39 am today.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Leh. (Representative Image)Premium
The epicentre of the earthquake was in Leh. (Representative Image)

Ladakh's Leh region experienced an earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale at 5:39 am on Tuesday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology.

In a post on X, National Centre for Seismology wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 30-01-2024, 05:39:56 IST, Lat: 35.27 & Long: 75.40, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Leh, Ladakh."

Leh was the epicentre of the earthquake.

It is to be further noted that the seismic event had a depth of 5 kilometres and occurred at coordinates 35.27 latitudes and 75.40 longitudes. 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 30 Jan 2024, 06:56 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App