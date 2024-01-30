Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake today: Magnitude of 3.4 hit Leh, Ladakh

Earthquake today: Magnitude of 3.4 hit Leh, Ladakh

Livemint

An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale struck Leh, Ladakh at 05:39 am today.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Leh. (Representative Image)

Ladakh's Leh region experienced an earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale at 5:39 am on Tuesday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology.

In a post on X, National Centre for Seismology wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 30-01-2024, 05:39:56 IST, Lat: 35.27 & Long: 75.40, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Leh, Ladakh."Leh was the epicentre of the earthquake.

It is to be further noted that the seismic event had a depth of 5 kilometres and occurred at coordinates 35.27 latitudes and 75.40 longitudes.

