Earthquake today: Minor 3.1 magnitude tremors jolt Karnataka's Vijayapura

Earthquake today: Mild tremors hit Karnataka’s Vijayapura district on Tuesday, November 4, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). A minor earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale was recorded. The earthquake struck at a shallow depth, causing brief shaking but no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

“EQ of M: 3.1, On: 04/11/2025 07:49:04 IST, Lat: 16.91 N, Long: 75.75 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Vijayapura, Karnataka,” the National Center for Seismology said in a post on X.

Earlier, a powerful earthquake of 6.3 magnitude shook northern Afghanistan before dawn Monday, November 3, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 640 others. The massive earthquake also damaged the historic Blue Mosque, officials have informed.

The epicenter was Khulm. Images and videos coming from the earthquake hit site showed people digging through the rubble to help the victims. Some residents also dug through the rubble of collapsed mud brick homes to salvage what belongings they could.

Local resident Ahmad Zia said the air was polluted from all the dust that rose from the ruins of houses. “We pulled the bodies of two people from the rubble, and their funerals will be held today,” he said.

Footage on social media from Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province, showed several bricks had fallen from the walls of the Blue Mosque but the structure remained intact. The centuries-old site, one of Afghanistan’s most revered religious landmarks, is a major gathering place during Islamic and cultural festivals.

Earlier that same day, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Northern Chile on Monday, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km, GFZ said.

Another earthquake of 4.9 magnitude rattled the western Turkish town of Sindirgi on Monday. This was the third time an earthquake hit Turkey in less than three months.