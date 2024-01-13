Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake Today: Quake measuring 3.1 jolts Chamba in Himachal Pradesh. Details here

Earthquake Today: Quake measuring 3.1 jolts Chamba in Himachal Pradesh. Details here

Livemint

  • Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 13-01-2024, 13:16:25 IST, Lat: 32.93 & Long: 76.14, Depth: 9 Km ,Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

Earthquake Today: An Earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter Scale occurred on 13 January, Saturdayin Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, National Center for Seismology informed.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 13-01-2024, 13:16:25 IST, Lat: 32.93 & Long: 76.14, Depth: 9 Km ,Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh", National Center for Seismology posted on X.

On Thursday, this week, earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Delhi and National Capital Region on Thursday afternoon. A 6.1 magnitude earthquake reported from Afghanistan.

Further, on Wednesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted the Andaman Islands. According to NCS, the tremors were felt at around 7.53 am on Wednesday.

The epicentre of the quake was found to be at latitude 12.66 and longitude 93.02 at a depth of 10 km, as per the NCS data.

Earlier this week, tremors of magnitude 6.7 were felt in Indonesia's Talaud Islands.

