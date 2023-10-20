Earthquake today: Quake of 4.2 magnitude hits Andaman Sea
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit the Andaman Sea today morning i.e. on 20 October, the National Centre for (NCS) has informed. The tremors struck at 5:50 am while the depth of the quake was 10 km, NCS data stated.
Meanwhile, NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.
