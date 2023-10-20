comScore
India/  Earthquake today: Quake of 4.2 magnitude hits Andaman Sea
Earthquake today: Quake of 4.2 magnitude hits Andaman Sea

4.2 magnitude quake hits Andaman Sea

Quake of 4.2 magnitude hits Andaman SeaPremium
Quake of 4.2 magnitude hits Andaman Sea

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit the Andaman Sea today morning i.e. on 20 October, the National Centre for (NCS) has informed. The tremors struck at 5:50 am while the depth of the quake was 10 km, NCS data stated. 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 20-10-2023, 05:50:05 IST, Lat: 14.15 & Long: 93.08, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Andaman Sea."

Meanwhile, NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 07:16 AM IST
