Earthquake today: Quake of 4.5 magnitude hits Manipur's Bishnupur

Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Bishnupur of Manipur at 7:09 pm on Wednesday.

The seismic activity was reported around 19:09:32 on June 26. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake's epicentre was located at Latitude 24.49 N and Longitude 98.81 E and a depth of 25 kilometres.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the NCS posted," EQ of M: 4.5, On: 26/06/2024 19:09:32 IST, Lat: 24.49 N, Long: 93.81 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Bishnupur, Manipur.

The earthquake, which was felt across the Bishnupur district, prompted immediate responses from the local administration. No immediate report of damage or injury was reported.

Further details are awaited.

It is important to note that another earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit the Bay of Bengal early today.

The NCS reported that the quake had a very shallow depth of 10 km. The USGS reported that a 5.7-magnitude quake jolted Nicobar Island. There has been no report of casualties or property loss.

Earlier on June 12, seismic activity was reported in Manipur’s Kamjong. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale struck Kamjong, its epicentre was located at Latitude 24.72 N and Longitude 94.25 E and a depth of 40 kilometres.

The state recorded another seismic activity on June 2. An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Chandel around 2:38 am. According to the NCS, the epicentre was located at Latitude 23.9 N and Longitude 94.10 E and a depth of 77 kilometres.

On the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale struck the Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh. The seismic activity was reported around 3:49. 54 pm. The earthquake's epicentre was located at Latitude 24.61 N and Longitude 83.06 E and a depth of 10 kilometres. Initial reports suggest that the earthquake that struck the mineral-rich district of the state in the afternoon caused no damage or casualties.

