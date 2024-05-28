Hello User
Earthquake today: Quake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Uttarakhand

Earthquake today: Quake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Uttarakhand

Earthquake today: The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale occurred on May 28 at 6:43 am in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh.

The Seismology department took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to inform the public about this seismic activity. The post read, “EQ of M: 3.1, On: 28/05/2024 06:43:17 IST, Lat: 30.15 N, Long: 80.28 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand." The tremors were felt in Pithoragarh at 6:43 am.

(This is a developing story, check back for latest updates)

