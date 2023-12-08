An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to the data shared by the NCS, the tremors were felt in the region at 6:52 am on Friday.
In a post on X, the National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 8-12-2023, 06:52:21 IST, Lat: 16.77 and Long: 75.87, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Vijayapura, Karnataka."
The epicentre was deemed at a latitude of 16.77 and a longitude of 75.87, the NCS said, adding that the tremors struck at a depth of 10 km.
At around 7.39, another earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu. The depth of the quake was 10 km. In a tweet, the NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 08-12-2023, 07:39:22 IST, Lat: 12.50 & Long: 79.85, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu."
An hour later, 3.8 magnitude quake hit the North eastern state of Meghalaya. As per NCS, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 08-12-2023, 08:46:56 IST, Lat: 25.47 & Long: 91.75, Depth: 14 Km ,Location: 18km SW of Shillong, Meghalaya."
At around 9 am, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat. As per NCS, the dept of the quake was 20 km.
As per NCS, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 08-12-2023, 09:00:31 IST, Lat: 23.45 & Long: 70.42, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 133km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat."
(Further details are awaited)
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.