Earthquake Today: Quake of magnitude 3.3 jolts Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 jolted the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, informed the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), in the early hours of Wednesday.

Advertisement

The earthquake occured at 03:27:09 IST, with a depth of 20 Kilometres.

"EQ of M: 3.3, On: 20/08/2025 03:27:09 IST, Lat: 32.87 N, Long: 76.09 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," NCS posted on X.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Pakistan in the early hours of Wednesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Advertisement

As per the statement, the earthquake took place at a depth of 170km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 3.7, On: 20/08/2025 02:38:23 IST, Lat: 29.86 N, Long: 71.09 E, Depth: 170 Km, Location: Pakistan.”

Advertisement

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Seismic Network of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement quoted by Dawn.