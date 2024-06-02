Earthquake today: Quake of magnitude 3.5 jolts Manipur's Chandel

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Manipur's Chandel on Sunday.

Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Manipur's Chandel in the early hours of Sunday.

Seismic activity was reported around 2:38 a.m. on June 2. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre was located at Latitude 23.9 N and Longitude 94.10 E and a depth of 77 kilometres.

The Seismology department took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to inform the public about this seismic activity. The post stated, "EQ of M: 3.5, On: 02/06/2024 02:38:50 IST, Lat: 23.91 N, Long: 94.10 E, Depth: 77 Km, Location: Chandel, Manipur."

News agency ANI reported that no casualties have been reported so far, and no damages were detected.

The earthquake struck the state at a time when the rivers are flowing above danger level in the state, according to the Central Water Commission data.

The situation remains critical in multiple districts of Manipur. The Barak River at Chotabekra in Imphal East district is flowing 2.07 meters above its danger level of 26.2 meters. Although the water level shows a falling trend, it is flowing at 28.27 meters.

PTI quoted officials as saying, “The flood situation continues to be grim at many places in the northeast with a few lakh people affected following incessant rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal."

On May 28, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh. NCS in a social media post on X stated, "EQ of M: 3.1, On: 28/05/2024 06:43:17 IST, Lat: 30.15 N, Long: 80.28 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand." The tremors were felt in Pithoragarh at 6:43 am.

