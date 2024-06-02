Earthquake today: Quake of magnitude 3.9 jolts UP's Sonbhadra

Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale struck Sonbhadra of Uttar Pradesh at 3:49 pm on Sunday

Earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale struck the Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The seismic activity was reported around 3:49. 54 pm on June 2. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake's epicentre was located at Latitude 24.61 N and Longitude 83.06 E and a depth of 10 kilometres.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the NCS posted," EQ of M: 3.9, On: 02/06/2024 15:49:54 IST, Lat: 24.61 N, Long: 83.06 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh."

The earthquake, which was felt across the Sonbhadra district, prompted immediate responses from the local administration.

Initial reports suggest that the earthquake that struck the mineral-rich district of the state in the afternoon caused no damage or casualties as of now. Further details are awaited.

It is important to note that another seismic activity was reported early this morning in Manipur's Chandel. An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Chandel around 2:38 am today. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre was located at Latitude 23.9 N and Longitude 94.10 E and a depth of 77 kilometres.

No casualties have been reported so far. No damages have been detected as of now.

The earthquake struck the state at a time when the rivers are flowing above danger level in the state, according to the Central Water Commission data.

Similarly, the NCS reported an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale on May 28 at 6:43 am in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh. According to the NCS, the epicentre was located at Latitude 30.15 N and Longitude 80.28 E and a depth of 5 kilometres. The tremors were felt in Pithoragarh at 6:43 am.

