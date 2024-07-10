Earthquake today: Tremors of magnitude 4.5 hits Maharashtra’s Hingoli

Updated10 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Maharashtra's Hingoli on Wednesday morning.

According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt in the region at around 7.14 a.m.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.

"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 10/07/2024 07:14:53 IST, Lat: 19.43 N, Long: 77.32 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

 

(More details awaited)

First Published:10 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST
