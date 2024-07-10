Earthquake today: Tremors of magnitude 4.5 hits Maharashtra's Hingoli

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Maharashtra's Hingoli on Wednesday morning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt in the region at around 7.14 a.m.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.

"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 10/07/2024 07:14:53 IST, Lat: 19.43 N, Long: 77.32 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

(More details awaited)

