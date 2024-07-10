Earthquake today: Tremors of magnitude 4.5 hits Maharashtra's Hingoli
- Earthquake today: Quake of magnitude 4.5 hits Maharashtra's Hingoli
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Maharashtra's Hingoli on Wednesday morning.
According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt in the region at around 7.14 a.m.
The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.
"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 10/07/2024 07:14:53 IST, Lat: 19.43 N, Long: 77.32 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.
(More details awaited)
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!