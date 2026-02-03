Earthquake today: Quake shakes Kolkata; netizens report tremors at homes, restaurants

Early reports indicate ground shaking may have been felt in or near Kolkata, West Bengal, on February 3, 2026, at approximately 15:36 GMT, according to volcanodiscovery.com.

The seismic activity is unverified at this time, and details regarding the magnitude, depth, and precise location of the event are not yet available. Authorities and seismological agencies have not confirmed the incident, and the current data is based on preliminary models.

Volcanodiscovery.com notes that the location, magnitude, and time are indicative and may change as more accurate information is provided by national or international monitoring services.

Residents in the region are advised to stay alert and follow safety precautions until more information is available.