Earthquake Today: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 4.9 magnitude quake hit Uttarakhand

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Tuesday night, with tremors felt in the national capital and nearby areas. Residents of Delhi took to social media to share that they were left shaken.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at around 10:15 pm. Tremors were also felt in Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.
The NCS said an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Chamoli in Uttarakhand at 10:22 pm IST.
Further details regarding any damage or casualties are awaited.
As #earthquake made it to the top of the trending lists, social media users turned to humour, sharing hilarious memes to discuss the unexpected shake-up.
A user wrote: “Felt my entire couch move, the entire building move - Safdurjung Enclave, Delhi! Never experienced anything close!”
Meanwhile, earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Assam's Nagaon district in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake occurred at 4:23:47 am IST at a depth of 33 kilometres, the NCS said in a post on X.
The epicentre of the earthquake was located at latitude 26.428 North and longitude 93.060 East, according to the NCS.
Delhi-NCR has felt tremors from several earthquakes so far this year, ranging from mild local quakes to stronger ones originating in Afghanistan.
On January 19, 2026, a 2.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded in New Delhi. The epicentre was in North Delhi, at a shallow depth of around five kilometres. The tremors were briefly felt in parts of the capital, although there were no reports of damage.
Delhi-NCR experienced another round of tremors on April 3 after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan. The epicentre was located near Darawan. Mild shaking was also reported in Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Kargil.
No casualties or property damage were reported immediately after the earthquake.
On June 27, a stronger 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan, with tremors reaching Delhi-NCR and other parts of northern India.
The National Centre for Seismology said the earthquake occurred at a depth of approximately 215 kilometres.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.