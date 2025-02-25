Earthquake today: An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Kolkata on Tuesday morning. Kolkata quake's epicentre was the Bay of Bengal, 91 kilometres deep.

The earthquake near Kolkata was confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology.

“EQ of M: 5.1, On: 25/02/2025 06:10:25 IST, Lat: 19.52 N, Long: 88.55 E, Depth: 91 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal,” read a post by NCS Earthquake on X.

Earthquake today

Earthquake near Kolkata time According to NCS, the earthquake hit the region at 6:10 am at a depth of 91 kilometres on Tuesday. There has been no information about damage caused by the earthquake in Kolkata or other parts of West Bengal.

Earthquake near Kolkata epicentre The epicentre of the Kolkata earthquake was located far away from the city in Bay of Bengal with a coordinate points: Lat: 19.52 N, Long: 88.55 E. The epicentre of today's earthquake was 91 km below ground level, so there are fewer chances of damage.

According to ANI, shallow earthquakes originating five or ten kilometres below the surface cause more damage than those originating deep below the surface.

People in Kolkata experienced mild tremors due to an earthquake on January 8 due to a powerful earthquake which hit a remote region of Tibet and parts of Nepal. Earthquake tremors were felt in North Bengal, however no damage has been reported.

Delhi earthquake Like Kolkata, Delhi felt earthquake tremors early morning on February 17 when a quake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit the national capital.

Although today's earthquake near Kolkata was recorded to be of higher intensity than Delhi's earthquake, people in the national capital felt stronger tremors. This is because Delhi was the epicentre of earthquake which hit the region on February 17. The Epicentre of today's earthquake near Kolkata is in the Bay of Bengal.

Delhi's earthquake tremors, felt at 5:36 am prompted residents to rush out of their homes in panic.