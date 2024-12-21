Hello User
Next Story
Earthquake today: Tremors felt in Leh after quake of magnitude 3.8

Earthquake today: Tremors felt in Leh after quake of magnitude 3.8

Livemint

  • Earthquake today: Tremors felt in Leh after quake of magnitude 3.8

Earthquake today: Tremors felt in Leh after quake of magnitude 3.8. (Representative Image)

Earthquake Today: Tremors were felt in Leh on Saturday after a quake of magnitude 3.8 struck the region.

The earthquake occurred at 10.32 am Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

In a post on X, the National Center for Seismology said, “EQ of M: 3.8, On: 21/12/2024 10:32:02 IST, Lat: 34.25 N, Long: 78.64 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh."

Further details are awaited.

