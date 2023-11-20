comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 17 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.15 0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 563.15 -3.64%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 209.55 1.13%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,505.05 -0.22%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,355.85 -0.32%
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake today: Tremors felt in Maharashtra's Hingoli
Back Back

Earthquake today: Tremors felt in Maharashtra's Hingoli

 Livemint

Magnitude 3.5 earthquake occurred on 20-11-2023 at 05:09:29 IST

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra's HingoliPremium
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra's Hingoli

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra's Hingoli on Monday, November 20, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake happened at a depth of 5 km at 5:09 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 20-11-2023, 05:09:29 IST, Lat: 19.41 and Long: 77.34, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on social media platform X.

Also Read | Tremors of another quake should prompt preparedness

Earlier, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit the Andaman Sea in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday, November 19, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake hit the region at 7.36 pm at a depth of 120 Km, the NCS added.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 19-11-2023, 18:36:46 IST, Lat: 9.94 & Long: 93.89, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India," NCS said in a post on X.

In another development, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, according to the NCS. (ANI)

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 20 Nov 2023, 06:31 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App