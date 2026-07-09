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Earthquake Today: Tremors felt in Maharashtra’s Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani

Earthquake Today: The tremors were recorded between 1.37 am and 3.23 am, the official said, adding they measured between 3.6 and 4.6 on the Richter scale.

Livemint
Published9 Jul 2026, 08:04 AM IST
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Tremors were felt in Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani districts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra on Thursday, an official told news agency PTI.

The tremors were recorded between 1.37 am and 3.23 am, the official said, adding they measured between 3.6 and 4.6 on the Richter scale.

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