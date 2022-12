Maharashtra's Palghar district saw mild tremors of 2.5 magnitude at 3.27 pm on Friday, an official informed on Saturday. The tremors were also felt in Dahanu.

Chief of the District Disaster Control Cell Vivekanand Kadam said, there was no report of casualty or damage to property due to the tremor. The region experienced a number of tremors of varying magnitudes since November 2018.

3.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Himachal's Chamba

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 jolted Himachal Pradesh's Chamba and nearby district. No loss of life was reported.

The earthquake occurred on Friday night with the epicentre being Dhar Makkan near Tissa area of Chamba district, Special Secretary Disaster Management Sudesh Mokta said.

The tremors lasted a few seconds forcing people out of their homes. No loss of life or property has been reported so far, he said.

