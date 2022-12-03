Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Earthquake today: Tremors felt in Palghar as mild quake hits Maharashtra town

Earthquake today: Tremors felt in Palghar as mild quake hits Maharashtra town

1 min read . 04:23 PM ISTLivemint
AMild earthquake hits Maharashtra town. Details here

A tremor of 2.5 magnitude was experienced in Maharashtra's Palghar district

 Maharashtra's Palghar district saw mild tremors of 2.5 magnitude at 3.27 pm on Friday, an official informed on Saturday. The tremors were also felt in Dahanu. 

 Maharashtra's Palghar district saw mild tremors of 2.5 magnitude at 3.27 pm on Friday, an official informed on Saturday. The tremors were also felt in Dahanu. 

Chief of the District Disaster Control Cell Vivekanand Kadam said, there was no report of casualty or damage to property due to the tremor. The region experienced a number of tremors of varying magnitudes since November 2018.

Chief of the District Disaster Control Cell Vivekanand Kadam said, there was no report of casualty or damage to property due to the tremor. The region experienced a number of tremors of varying magnitudes since November 2018.

3.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Himachal's Chamba

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 jolted Himachal Pradesh's Chamba and nearby district. No loss of life was reported. 

3.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Himachal's Chamba

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 jolted Himachal Pradesh's Chamba and nearby district. No loss of life was reported. 

The earthquake occurred on Friday night with the epicentre being Dhar Makkan near Tissa area of Chamba district, Special Secretary Disaster Management Sudesh Mokta said.

The earthquake occurred on Friday night with the epicentre being Dhar Makkan near Tissa area of Chamba district, Special Secretary Disaster Management Sudesh Mokta said.

The tremors lasted a few seconds forcing people out of their homes. No loss of life or property has been reported so far, he said.

The tremors lasted a few seconds forcing people out of their homes. No loss of life or property has been reported so far, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP