Subscribe

Earthquake today: Tremors hit Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri after mild 3.4 magnitude quake

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit Lower Subansiri, Arunachal Pradesh on December 25, as reported by the National Center for Seismology. 

Livemint
Updated25 Dec 2025, 06:26 PM IST
Advertisement
Tremors hit Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri after mild 3.4 magnitude quake
Tremors hit Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri after mild 3.4 magnitude quake(Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the richter scale struck the region of Lower Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, 25 December, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS), Government of India.

In a X (formerly Twitter) post, the nodal agency said that the earthquake occurred at 15:45:42 pm IST. More details about the quake are still awaited.

The tremors originated at a shallow depth of 5 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received so far.

Advertisement

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Myanmar on Thursday.

(This is a developing story. Check for more updates)

 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaEarthquake today: Tremors hit Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri after mild 3.4 magnitude quake
Read Next Story