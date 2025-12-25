Earthquake today: Tremors hit Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri after mild 3.4 magnitude quake

A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the richter scale struck the region of Lower Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, 25 December, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS), Government of India.

In a X (formerly Twitter) post, the nodal agency said that the earthquake occurred at 15:45:42 pm IST. More details about the quake are still awaited.

The tremors originated at a shallow depth of 5 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received so far.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Myanmar on Thursday.