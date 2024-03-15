Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake today: Tremors of 3.9 magnitude jolts Manipur

Earthquake today: Tremors of 3.9 magnitude jolts Manipur

ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred near Ukhrul, Manipur at 6:56 am, the National Center for Seismology said on Friday.

Tremors of 3.9 magnitude jolts Manipur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred near Ukhrul, Manipur, the National Center for Seismology said on Friday.

The time of the earthquake is said to be around 6:56 am.

Taking to X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Ukhrul, Manipur at 6:56 am today"

Further details are awaited.

