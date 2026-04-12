Earthquake today: Tremors of 4.6 magnitude hit Jammu & Kashmir's Doda region

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale occured in Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, at 04.32 hours today: National Centre for Seismology informed.
Meanwhile, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Myanmar on Sunday, a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 140 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.
In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 12/04/2026 04:29:26 IST, Lat: 23.141 N, Long: 96.072 E, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Myanmar."
Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.
Having historically been under Seismic Zones IV and V (high and very-high risk zones), J&K currently falls under the Bureau of Indian Standards' newly created, maximum-risk category: Seismic Zone VI.
Structural audits are now mandatory, and as of March 2026, the government had constituted an expert committee for Hazard, Vulnerability and Risk Assessment for the region. The Design Inspection and Quality Control authority meanwhile, was tasked with evaluating critical infrastructure across the region.
India's earthquake early warning system for the Himalayan region still remains at a “nascent stage” the government reportedly admitted recently, with residents relying solely on the NCS social media handle for earthquake alerts.
Retrofitting of existing, vulnerable structures too is now mandatory and being carried out, while a new building code has also been implemented.
Prior to Sunday's quake in J&K, an earthquake of 4.7 magnitude struck parts of Hingoli district in Marathwada region of Maharashtra on Saturday morning, while tremors were also felt in parts of neighbouring Nanded and Parbhani districts, officials said.
There are no reports of immediate loss to life, they said.
Some houses and community halls in Pangra Shinde village developed cracks, Hingoli Collector Rahul Gupta told PTI over the phone.
Nanded district officials cited a reading in the National Centre for Seismology that calculated the magnitude of the earthquake at 4.7, recorded at 8:45 AM. The epicentre was located at a depth of 10 kilometres below the ground at Shirli village in Vasmat taluka of Hingoli district, they added