Earthquake Today: Tremors of magnitude 2.9 hits Assam's Nagaon district

An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 struck Nagaon district in Assam during the early hours of Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS)

ANI
Published20 Jul 2025, 05:18 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 struck Nagaon district in Assam during the early hours of Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 40 km.

In a post on X NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 2.9, On: 20/07/2025 00:56:13 IST, Lat: 26.25 N, Long: 92.68 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Nagaon, Assam."

Earlier this month, on July 8, a stronger earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck the Karbi Anglong district of Assam. That tremor occurred at 9:22 am IST at a depth of 25 kilometres, with coordinates marked at 26.51°N and 93.15°E. (ANI )

