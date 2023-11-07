Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake Today: Tremors of magnitude 3.5 strikes Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Earthquake Today: Tremors of magnitude 3.5 strikes Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Livemint

  • According to the National Center for Seismology (NSC), the earthquake occurred at 6.52 pm on Tuesday.

The NCS further said that the epicentre of the quake was 215 km north of Ayodhya at a depth of 10 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Tuesday.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NSC), the earthquake occurred at 6.52 pm on Tuesday.

The NCS further said that the epicentre of the quake was 215 km north of Ayodhya at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on November 7, 18:52:12 IST, Lat: 33.38 N & Long: 76.59 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

Further details are awaited

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 08:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.