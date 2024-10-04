Earthquake today: Magnitude of 3.6 and 3.3 hit Manipur's Ukhrul, West Bengal's Cooch Behar
Earthquake today: Tremors on magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale were felt in Manipur's Ukhrul on Friday.
“EQ of M: 3.6, On: 04/10/2024 07:02:23 IST, Lat: 25.04 N, Long: 94.20 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Ukhrul, Manipur," National Center of Seismology said in a post on X.
In another post, National Center of Seismology informed that an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Cooch Behar, West Bengal.
“EQ of M: 3.3, On: 04/10/2024 07:10:57 IST, Lat: 26.28 N, Long: 89.13 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Cooch Behar, West Bengal," it said.