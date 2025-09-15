Earthquake Today: Tremors of magnitude 4.3 strike Ladakh's Leh

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck Leh, Ladakh, on Sunday at 8:48:43 PM IST, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Advertisement

The tremor originated at a depth of 150 kilometers, with its epicenter positioned at latitude 36.75°N and longitude 75.37°E.

“EQ of M: 4.3, On: 14/09/2025 20:48:43 IST, Lat: 36.75 N, Long: 75.37 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh,” NCS said in a post on X.

Advertisement

No casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.