Earthquake today: Tremors of magnitude 4.9 jolt Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla.
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) in a post on X stated, “EQ of M: 4.9, On: 20/08/2024 06:45:57 IST, Lat: 34.17 N, Long: 74.16 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir.”
EQ of M: 4.9, On: 20/08/2024 06:45:57 IST, Lat: 34.17 N, Long: 74.16 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 20, 2024
For more information Download the BhooKamp App
