Earthquake Today: Tremors of magnitude 5.8 hit Afghanistan, jolt Jammu and Kashmir too

An earthquake Magnitude 5.8 struck Afghanistan on Thursday. Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir in India. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit Afghanistan aroun 4:20 pm on Thursday.
“EQ of M: 5.8, On: 28/11/2024 16:19:00 IST, Lat: 36.49 N, Long: 71.27 E, Depth: 165 Km, Location: Afghanistan,” the National Center for Seismology posted on X.
