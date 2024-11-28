Earthquake Today: Tremors of magnitude 5.8 hit Afghanistan, jolt Jammu and Kashmir too

  • Earthquake Today: Tremors of Magnitude 5.0 felt in Jammu and Kashmir

Updated28 Nov 2024, 04:55 PM IST
Earthquake strikes Jammu and Kashmir
Earthquake strikes Jammu and Kashmir(Representative image)

An earthquake Magnitude 5.8 struck Afghanistan on Thursday. Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir in India. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit Afghanistan aroun 4:20 pm on Thursday.

 “EQ of M: 5.8, On: 28/11/2024 16:19:00 IST, Lat: 36.49 N, Long: 71.27 E, Depth: 165 Km, Location: Afghanistan,” the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 04:55 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaEarthquake Today: Tremors of magnitude 5.8 hit Afghanistan, jolt Jammu and Kashmir too

