Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake Today: Tremors of magnitude 5.8 hit Afghanistan, jolt Jammu and Kashmir too

Earthquake Today: Tremors of magnitude 5.8 hit Afghanistan, jolt Jammu and Kashmir too

Livemint

  • Earthquake Today: Tremors of Magnitude 5.0 felt in Jammu and Kashmir

Earthquake strikes Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake Magnitude 5.8 struck Afghanistan on Thursday. Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir in India. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit Afghanistan aroun 4:20 pm on Thursday.

“EQ of M: 5.8, On: 28/11/2024 16:19:00 IST, Lat: 36.49 N, Long: 71.27 E, Depth: 165 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.