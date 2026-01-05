Earthquake Today: Tremors of magnitude 5.1 hit Assam's Morigaon day after quake in Nepal

Earthquake Today: Tremors of magnitude 5.1 hit Assam's Morigaon day after quake in Nepal

Akriti Anand
Published5 Jan 2026, 05:32 AM IST
Earthquake Today: Tremors of magnitude 5.1 hit Assam's Morigaon day after quake in Nepal
Earthquake Today: Tremors of magnitude 5.1 hit Assam's Morigaon day after quake in Nepal

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter Scale struck Morigaon, Assam, on Monday, January 5. The tremors hit around 5:15 am on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

“EQ of M: 5.1, On: 05/01/2026 04:17:40 IST, Lat: 26.37 N, Long: 92.29 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Morigaon, Assam,” the NCS posted on X.

Also Read | Earthquake today: Nepal hit by 4.3-magnitude jolts

No damage or injuries have been reported so far.

A few hours before the tremors in Assam, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Gomati, Tripura, around 3:30 am on Monday.

4.3 magnitude quake hits western Nepal

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Udayapur district in eastern Nepal, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage of any kind due to the quake.

The earthquake struck at 10:51 pm on Saturday with its epicentre located at Bagapati in the Udayapur district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).

Also Read | Earthquake today: 6.5 quake shakes Mexican capital, Acapulco; at least two dead

The tremors were also felt by people from the neighbouring districts.

Earlier on Saturday morning, an earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude hit the Taplejung district in eastern Nepal.

Nepal, which experiences multiple quakes in any given year, lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V); it makes the Himalayan nation extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

(With input from PTI)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaEarthquake Today: Tremors of magnitude 5.1 hit Assam's Morigaon day after quake in Nepal
More