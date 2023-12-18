comScore
Earthquake Today: 5.5 magnitude quake jolts Kargil-Ladakh

 Livemint

According to the official statement, the earthquake occured on Monday 18 December at 3.48pm

The National Center for Seismology has informed that an Earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Kargil-Ladakh today. According to the official statement, the earthquake occurred on Monday 18 December at 3.48pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.5, Occurred on 18-12-2023, 15:48:53 IST, Lat: 33.41 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Kargil Ladakh, India," says National Center for Seismology.

Published: 18 Dec 2023, 04:20 PM IST
