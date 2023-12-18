Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake Today: 5.5 magnitude quake jolts Kargil-Ladakh

Earthquake Today: 5.5 magnitude quake jolts Kargil-Ladakh

Livemint

  • Earthquake of Magnitude:5.5, Occurred on 18-12-2023, 15:48:53 IST, Lat: 33.41 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Region:Kargil Ladakh,India,

According to the official statement, the earthquake occured on Monday 18 December at 3.48pm

The National Center for Seismology has informed that an Earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Kargil-Ladakh today. According to the official statement, the earthquake occurred on Monday 18 December at 3.48pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.5, Occurred on 18-12-2023, 15:48:53 IST, Lat: 33.41 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Kargil Ladakh, India," says National Center for Seismology.

