Earthquake Today: 5.5 magnitude quake jolts Kargil-Ladakh

The National Center for Seismology has informed that an Earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Kargil-Ladakh today. According to the official statement, the earthquake occurred on Monday 18 December at 3.48pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.5, Occurred on 18-12-2023, 15:48:53 IST, Lat: 33.41 & Long: 76.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Kargil Ladakh, India," says National Center for Seismology.

