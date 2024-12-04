Telangana Earthquake Today: Tremors of magnitude 5.3 jolt Mulugu

Telangana Earthquake Today: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck the Mulugu district of Telangana on Wednesday morning, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tremor occurred at around 7:27 am IST, with its epicentre located in the Mulugu region at a depth of 40 km. The NCS provided the details of the earthquake on X (formerly Twitter), stating: "EQ of M: 5.3, On: 04/12/2024 07:27:02 IST, Lat: 18.44 N, Long: 80.24 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Mulugu, Telangana."

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Authorities are awaiting further details about the impact.

On 28 November, an earthquake Magnitude 5.8 struck Afghanistan. Tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir in India. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit Afghanistan around 4:20 pm.

The epicentre of the quake was in Afghanistan at a latitude of 36.49 degrees north and longitude of 71.27 degrees east, at a depth of 165 km.

India's seismic activity is classified into four zones: Zone II, Zone III, Zone IV, and Zone V. Zone V represents the highest seismic risk, while Zone II is the least prone to seismic activity. Telangana falls under Zone II, which is a low-intensity seismic zone.

In India, approximately 59% of the landmass is susceptible to earthquakes of varying intensities, with 11% in Zone V, 18% in Zone IV, and 30% in Zone III.

Seven Maoists killed in police encounter in Mulugu district On 1 December, at least seven Maoists were killed in a fierce exchange of fire with Greyhounds forces in Telangana's Mulugu district, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The encounter, which took place in the dense Eturnagaram forest area, led to the death of two prominent leaders of the group, according to police reports.

Mulugu Superintendent of Police (SP) Shabarish stated, "Seven Maoists died in a police encounter in the Eturnagaram forest area." Following the gunbattle, a search operation was launched in the area, with officials reporting the seizure of a large cache of weapons from the site. However, official details of the incident remain limited, and the identities of the deceased are still being confirmed.