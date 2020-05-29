Home > News > India > Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Rohtak
Representative image
Representative image

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Rohtak

1 min read . Updated: 29 May 2020, 09:51 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.6 had epicentre in Rohtak in Haryana, says National Centre for Seismology

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Friday evening. There were no immediate reports of casualties or loss of property.

Medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.6 had epicentre in Rohtak in Haryana, said National Centre for Seismology. According to the NCS, the quake occurred at a depth of 5 km at 9.08 p.m.

This is the third time tremors have been felt in Delhi-NCR in the month of May and fifth time in the last two months.

People took to Twitter to claim that it's proverbial end for India what with the county already grappling with locust swarms, coronavirus, cyclone

Even celebrities like Suresh Raina tweeted about the tremors being felt in Delhi.

Earlier this month, the national capital has already witnessed two low-intensity earthquakes with 2.2 magnitude and 3.4 magnitude.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout