Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Rohtak

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Friday evening. There were no immediate reports of casualties or loss of property.

Medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.6 had epicentre in Rohtak in Haryana, said National Centre for Seismology. According to the NCS, the quake occurred at a depth of 5 km at 9.08 p.m.

Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M4.6 in Haryana - Delhi Region, India 40 min ago pic.twitter.com/ycTa77N09d — EMSC (@LastQuake) May 29, 2020

This is the third time tremors have been felt in Delhi-NCR in the month of May and fifth time in the last two months.

People took to Twitter to claim that it's proverbial end for India what with the county already grappling with locust swarms, coronavirus, cyclone

Dear God/Lord

Pandemic... Earthquake... Cyclone... Earthquake......... What else is more in your store for us to show this year.... 🙄🙄🙄 Please be kind and show some mercy instead....🙏 — Arti Bhardwaj (@Bhardwaj__arti) May 29, 2020

This has been the 7th earthquake felt within 50 days in and around delhi.



Today's #delhiearthquake marked at 4.6 on Richter Scale



Delhi lies in 4th Zone of seismic zone in India and it entails high probability of such earthquakes. https://t.co/ZB3vXZPq5j — Vipin Vijay Nair (@VipinVijayNair) May 29, 2020

हे भगवान!

Corona... Recession...Flood... Locust... Earthquake.... What else is to be seen in 2020?? #earthquake #corona — Himanshu Kumar Thakur (@himanshuhkrtv) May 29, 2020

#Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and adjoining states.



We pray for everyone's safety.

2020 just keeps adding new challenges each day.

Stay strong! — Khaled Zaman (@khaledzaman2) May 29, 2020

Even celebrities like Suresh Raina tweeted about the tremors being felt in Delhi.

Heavy #earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. I hope everyone is keeping safe. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 29, 2020

Earlier this month, the national capital has already witnessed two low-intensity earthquakes with 2.2 magnitude and 3.4 magnitude.

