Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Faridabad

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi on Sunday evening, more details awaited

Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on Richter scale jolted in Delhi-NCR on Sunday. Earlier, the national capital region had felt strong earthquake tremors on October 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 15-10-2023, 16:08:16 IST, Lat: 28.41 & Long: 77.41, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 9km E of Faridabad, Haryana," tweeted National Center for Siesmology on Sunday.

(Refresh for updates) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!