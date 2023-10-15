Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Faridabad

Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Faridabad

Livemint

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi on Sunday evening, more details awaited

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi on Sunday. Earlier, tremors were felt on October 13

Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on Richter scale jolted in Delhi-NCR on Sunday. Earlier, the national capital region had felt strong earthquake tremors on October 3.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 15-10-2023, 16:08:16 IST, Lat: 28.41 & Long: 77.41, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 9km E of Faridabad, Haryana," tweeted National Center for Siesmology on Sunday.

(Refresh for updates)

Updated: 15 Oct 2023, 04:36 PM IST
