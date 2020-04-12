Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR region today evening at 5:45 pm, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
Epicentre of the earthquake was in East Delhi and recorded a 3.5 on richter scale, IMD officials said.
The tremors were felt in Delhi and its neighbouring cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad.
The tremors were felt for several seconds and many people rushed out.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted "Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you."
A number of people took to Twitter to share their experience and shock as the tremors were felt in the midst of coronavirus outbreak in the country:
The epicentre was in NCT Delhi at the depth of 8 km.
There was no immediate report of any damage. People have been staying at home due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.