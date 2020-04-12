Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR region today evening at 5:45 pm, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Epicentre of the earthquake was in East Delhi and recorded a 3.5 on richter scale, IMD officials said.

The tremors were felt in Delhi and its neighbouring cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad.

The tremors were felt for several seconds and many people rushed out.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted "Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you."

A number of people took to Twitter to share their experience and shock as the tremors were felt in the midst of coronavirus outbreak in the country:

Earthquake hits Delhi NCR.



What's happening in this world ?



#earthquake pic.twitter.com/zobUb474Fx — Aakash Kaliraman (@KaliaAakash) April 12, 2020

Now a earthquake. What else nature has in store for this year.



I hope all are safe !! — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 12, 2020

First time ever i feel the #earthquake in my life.

I was on bed & it was just like someone move my bed.



How many of you feel this Earthquake in Delhi And NCR.



Please mind the social distance for better tomorrow🙏🏼



Look at the fan of my room in New Delhi👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/kjmKbRjO5k — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) April 12, 2020

The epicentre was in NCT Delhi at the depth of 8 km.

There was no immediate report of any damage. People have been staying at home due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.